Brother of Actress Julia Fox Out on Bond After Arrest in NYC Apartment Raid

The brother of model and actress Julia Fox has been released on bail after he was arrested in a weapons raid inside an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Police arrested Christopher Fox after numerous ghost gun parts were found during a search inside the home on East 84th Street on March 8. Prosecutors said that the 30-year-old Fox had bought at least 190 items relating to ghost guns between March 2018 and Dec. 2022, totaling more than $7,600.

All of the items described by prosecutors were in the New York City apartment at the time of the raid.

Many of the items appeared to have been 3D-printed, such as silencers, large-capacity ammunition magazines and other parts. There was also an ammo press and dozens of bullets, according to prosecutors, who said Fox had enough firearm parts to put together an assault weapon-style rifle.

In addition to the gun-related items, prosecutors said police found powdered cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, amphetamine pills and Xanax pills in Fox's bedroom. Thousands of dollars in cash was also allegedly recovered at the scene, as were a pill press and other "laboratory-grade chemicals."

NBC New York learned that celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson arranged the bail package. Julia Fox put up the cash premium for the $450,000 bond, and Fox's father put up his condo as collateral, News 4 learned.