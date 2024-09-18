Brother charged with murder of teen sister who was smothered to death in their NY home

A New York man was charged with murder three years after his teenage sister was smothered to death inside the family's home in New York, according to prosecutors.

The deadly incident occurred Sept. 4, 2021, in the Dutchess County town of Millbrook, county District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. Inside a home on Harts Village Road, 17-year-old Maureen Nelson-Lanzi was found smothered to death.

After an investigation that spanned more than three years, the victim's brother was charged in her death, Parisi said. Mark Dedaj was charged with second-degree murder for the intentional killing of the teen.

"This case is a heartbreaking and tragic example of violence within a family. As we move forward with prosecuting this crime, our focus is on seeking justice for the victim and supporting her surviving loved ones. The gravity of this situation is immense, and we are committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable for this profound loss," said Parisi.

Dedaj was ordered held without bail, and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 22. Attorney information for the 32-year-old Dedaj was not immediately available.