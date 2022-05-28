Brooklyn Officers Shoot Speeding Driver Who Plowed Into Cop: NYPD

An early morning police response to a 911 call of shots fired in a Brooklyn neighborhood resulted in officers shooting a driver who struck one of their own, NYPD officials said Saturday.

The events unfolded shortly before 4 a.m. in Williamsburg, at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, where responding police allegedly witnessed three cars running a red light at a high rate of speed.

Police said officers found three vehicles involved in a crash moments later at Vandervoort and Meeker Avenues. Two cops approached one of the cars, asking the driver to turn off the engine and for both occupants to exit, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the car chose to hit the gas instead, police said, and struck one of the officers standing in front of the vehicle. That officer sustained a leg injury.

Police fired at the car, sending at least three bullets into the vehicle, according to the department.

A short time later, police said a 21-year-old man arrived at Wyckoff Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe him to be the driver that struck the responding officer.

Two other man inside one of the other vehicles at the Vandervoort and Meeker intersection were taken into custody for questioning.