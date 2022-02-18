Brooklyn Man With 2 Eyeglass Fraud Convictions Arrested for 3rd Alleged Glasses Fraud

A Brooklyn man with a history of running fraudulent websites selling and servicing eyeglasses was arrested Friday for yet another alleged scam involving fake designer glasses.

Vitaly Borker, 45, faces charges of mail and wire fraud and identity theft.

Prosecutors allege that Borker's website sold knockoff designer frames that were passed off as original, and offered repair services that either weren't done or were done in a substandard way. The government also alleges Borker stole the identities of others to operate his site.

In 2011, he pled guilty to wire fraud charges related to an online eyeglass business and was sentenced to four years in federal prison. In 2018, he pled guilty to new wire fraud charges related to a different website and was sentenced to two years' prison.

The government alleges that Borker continues to own all three sites -- DecorMyEyes, OpticsFast and EyeglassesDepot -- and that he stole the identity of the person to whom he allegedly sold them.

Attorney information was not immediately available.