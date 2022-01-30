Brooklyn Man Stabbed His 61-Year-Old Mother to Death During Nor'easter

A man taken into custody in the middle of Saturday's powerful nor'easter is accused of fatally stabbing his own mother.

Police found the 61-year-old woman with "multiple stab wounds" at a residence on Wyona Street in Brooklyn around 2 p.m. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital but died from her injuries.

A 40-year-old man, identified by police sources as her son, was arrested at the East New York home. Officers also recovered the weapon used to stab the woman.

No charges were immediately filed.

The law enforcement sources said there was no violent history between the family and that the son may suffer from a psychiatric issues.

Police were holding the victim's identity pending family notification.