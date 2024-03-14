Brooklyn man sentenced for drugging, sexually assaulting teen girls at his apartment

What to Know A 40-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars for sexually assaulting two teen girls he drugged in his apartment -- crimes that were captured on surveillance video, the local district attorney's office announced.

Christopher Chabrier, of Park Slope, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision after being convicted last month of two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree attempted rape and possession of a sexual performance by a child, among other crimes, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Chabrier must also register as a sex offender once released from prison.

Chabrier's conviction and subsequent sentencing comes from a series of events that started on Aug. 30, 2020, according to the district attorney.

On that day, Chabrier approached the 14- and 15-year-old girls at a park in Carroll Gardens. He then proceeded to give them what he told them was MDMA, Xanax, cocaine, and marijuana. The girls and a friend smoked marijuana inside Chabrier's car and he then gave each of them $20 before they got out of the vehicle.

According to the evidence cited by the district attorney's office, the following day, he picked up the two girls near Carroll Park and drove them to his apartment on Jackson Place and gave them what he told them was MDMA, cocaine and marijuana.

One of the girls was under the influence to such a point that she was unable to stand and began to crawl. It was at this point that Chabrier subjected both victims to various sexual acts, ending in injuries to one of the victims.

After the assault, Chabrier gave the girls $200 and $100, respectively.

One of the girls eventually disclosed the assault to her father who took her to a hospital where she was treated for injuries and a rape kit was completed.

Charbrier was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020. A search warrant executed at his apartment found two loaded guns, knives, tasers, ammunition, and a large amount of drugs. It was at this time that investigators also found surveillance footage from security cameras that recorded the sexual assaults.

“I remain committed to seeking justice for all victims of sexual violence and to protecting children and teens from predators who are intent on exploiting them. With today’s sentence, this defendant, who preyed on two young girls, offering them drugs and subjecting them to sexual assault, has now been held accountable. Brooklyn is safer with this defendant behind bars," Gonzalez said.