Brooklyn Man Left for Dead in Fatal Williamsburg Hit-and-Run

Police in Brooklyn were searching Sunday for the driver of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian.

The incident occurred Saturday morning in Williamsburg. According to police, a 2005 Honda Odyssey struck 52-year-old Angel Aguilar-Duran at about 8 a.m. approximately a block east of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The occupants of the Honda fled, police said.

Aguilar-Duran was taken to Bellevue Hospital with head and body injuries and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.