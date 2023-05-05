Brooklyn Man Gets 19 Years for Fatally Slashing Ex-Girlfriend's Neck

What to Know A 63-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by fatally slitting her throat in 2018, the local district attorney's office announced Thursday.

Romeo Borneo, of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, was sentenced to 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter last month.

According to the evidence, on Nov. 13, 2018, at around 11 a.m., Borneo called police saying that he and Erica Renaud, 47, had a fight and that he had been cut.

When police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Borneo with cut marks on his wrist and Renaud with her throat cut and her body under a pile of blood-stained bedding and pillows on the living room floor. Detectives found a bloody broken knife in the garbage.

Borneo told police he and Renaud, who had recently ended their relationship, had a fight.

The medical examiner later determined the Renaud's cause of death was a wound to the neck that resulted in fatal loss of blood.

“With today’s sentence the defendant has been held responsible for the vicious and deadly stabbing of an innocent woman and mother," Gonzalez said. "[The] lengthy prison sentence is a step toward justice for the victim’s family and friends.”