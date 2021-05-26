Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Man Faces Felony Charge for Allegedly Aiming Laser at NYPD Chopper

NYPD

What to Know

  • A Brooklyn man is charged with a felony and other crimes after pointing a laser at an NYPD helicopter Tuesday night, according to police.
  • James Dowling, 42, is charged with reckless endangerment, directing a laser at an aircraft and criminal trespass for allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter shortly before 10 p.m. and temporarily blinding the pilot.
  • The helicopter was flying due to the George Floyd protests marking the first anniversary of his murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

A Brooklyn man is charged with a felony and other crimes after pointing a laser at an NYPD helicopter Tuesday night, according to police.

James Dowling, 42, is charged with reckless endangerment, directing a laser at an aircraft and criminal trespass for allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter shortly before 10 p.m. and temporarily blinding the pilot.

Attorney information for Dowling was not immediately clear.

The helicopter was flying due to the George Floyd protests marking the first anniversary of his murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

"Last night, @NYPDSpecialops Aviation was over Manhattan -- protecting NYers from above -- when they were hit with a green laser from a Brooklyn rooftop, temporarily blinding the pilot," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet. "@NYPD76Pct cops were able to locate & arrest the offender, who is now charged with the felony."

