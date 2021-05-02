Brooklyn Man Dead, Four Others Injured in New Rochelle Shooting

A Brooklyn man died and four other people were injured in a late-night shooting Saturday in New Rochelle, police confirmed.

An unknown number of shooters were being sought by police Sunday morning following two overnight shootings: one at Horton Avenue and Brook Street around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, and the second about an hour later near 361 Main Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to the scene of the first shooting and found five men injured. A 29-year-old victim from Brooklyn had been shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

The four other men suffered varying injuries, with one suffering a bullet to the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery, police said. The three other men suffered non-life-threatening injures, hospital staff told police.

Police received reports of the second shooting moments before 1 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported but police say their preliminary investigation suggests bullets were fired into the third, fourth and fifth floor windows of a building on Main Street.

The department said it wasn't clear yet if the shootings were connected or how many gunman were wanted by police. Their investigation is ongoing.