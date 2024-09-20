Crime and Courts

NYC laundromat stabbing suspect fatally shot by state troopers

Police say Ali Ali stabbed a worker at a laundromat in the Bath Beach neighborhood several times on the face and neck on Monday

By The Associated Press

A suspect in a stabbing at a Brooklyn laundromat was fatally shot by state troopers after he crashed a stolen car in upstate New York, police said.

The man, identified by police as Ali Ali, stabbed a worker at a laundromat in the Bath Beach neighborhood several times on the face and neck on Monday, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, New York City police said in a news release that included a surveillance photo of the attacker.

The laundromat's owner told NBC New York that the stabber was irate because his laundry wasn't ready.

Two days later, the same man was driving a stolen car with state troopers in pursuit when the vehicle crashed and caught fire on the New York State Thruway, police said.

Ali fled on foot and was recorded by a trail camera in Highland Mills, a hamlet in Orange County, state police said in a news release.

State police located Ali in a densely wooded area, police said. There was a confrontation and at least one trooper fired a gunshot, striking and killing Ali, the state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

