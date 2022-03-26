Man Who Shot Toddler Outside Brooklyn Day Care Was Targeting Other Child's Dad: Cops

The 3-year-old girl shot while walking with her father outside a Brooklyn day care was struck by a bullet meant for someone else's dad, police said Saturday.

The NYPD released new pictures of the man they say pulled the trigger as well as the getaway car driven by someone else. Twenty-hours after the crime, authorities were still looking for both suspects.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday on Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville, according to police. The father, 40, and daughter were leaving a day care center when the gunshots rang out, and police helped bandage the wound to the child's shoulder before they rushed her to Brookdale Hospital in their cruiser, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a press conference later in the evening.

The girl was treated and stabilized at the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Someone knows him. Help us catch him, before he shoots another child," Corey said.

Surveillance video from across the street shows the shooting on the Brooklyn street. That man fled in a white 4-door BMW sedan driven by someone else, police said Saturday. They released an image of the vehicle and a description of the shooter, who wore a black mask, black hooded sweater with "waves" printed on the back, and black jeans. No arrests have yet been made.

According to the NYPD, the shooter had opened fire at a 28-year-old man who was putting his 2-year-old son into his car.

Police say one suspect was driving a BMW https://t.co/noQnNU9TAO — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) March 26, 2022

During the press conference after the shooting, Corey issued an emotional plea to the community.

"When do we come together as a community, and as a city, and say enough is enough?" the NYPD official said. "An 11-month-old child was shot two months ago. Last week, a 7-year-old child was shot. And tonight, a 3-year-old girl leaving a day care center with her dad was shot in broad daylight. Enough is enough."

A woman nearby said she heard the bullets start to fly.

"I hear two shots and I see sparks fly, and then I run, because I don't know which side it's coming from. Then I hear three more and we see the little girl crying and the father holding the little girl, and I saw the blood coming from her shoulder," said witness Mavis Warner.

Community members held a rally outside the Creative Minds Day Care Saturday afternoon calling for an end to gun violence.