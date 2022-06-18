Brooklyn Duo Distract Woman, Swipe Purse Stuffed With $25K in Cash: Cops

A team of thieves took home a $25,000 payday this week in Brooklyn after making off with a purse flush with cash, authorities say.

Police said the tag-team duo moved in two waves, distracting their victim before moving in on the ultimate prize. The robbery occurred in Williamsburg Thursday afternoon.

An unidentified man approached the victim on Debevoise Street where she had double parked, police said. The man told the woman, 41, that a passing car struck her vehicle and left damage around the side.

Police said that's when the woman exits her car and walks around to inspect the purported damage. While this happens, an unidentified woman approaches the victim's vehicle to open the back passenger door and swipe a purse.

That purse, according to the NYPD, contained approximately $25,000 in cash.

The department on Saturday released the first surveillance images of the robbery duo accused of stealing the cash and fleeing.