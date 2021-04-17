Brooklyn Driver Hurls Molotov Cocktail at Cops After Running Red Light: NYPD

A traffic stop in Brooklyn turned violent Saturday morning when a driver pulled over for running a red light hurled a Molotov cocktail at police, the NYPD said.

Police pulled over a 44-year-old driver just before 8 a.m. in East Flatbush after the man blew through a red light.

It was after officers approached the Lincoln Town Car and began speaking with the driver that he threw chemical at them and sped off, according to police.

Police caught up to the driver a short distance later and that's when he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at their police vehicle. Several other Molotov cocktails were recovered inside the driver's vehicle, police said.

When cops in Brooklyn stopped a car this AM for running a red light, the driver threw a chemical at our officer before speeding off. Stopped again, the driver threw a lit Molotov cocktail at cops & fled before crashing. The man was arrested & more Molotov cocktails were recovered pic.twitter.com/gQPrADEKJI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 17, 2021

One officer was injured, not seriously, during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver was taken into custody, his charges were still pending as of Saturday afternoon. Police had also not released his identity.