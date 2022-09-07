Brooklyn DA Seeks to Vacate 378 Convictions Tied to Guilty Cops in One of Largest US Mass Exonerations Ever

The Brooklyn district attorney's office is asking a court to vacate nearly 400 convictions, 12% of them felonies, that were directly based on the work of 13 former NYPD officers who were later found guilty of crimes committed while on duty, Eric Gonzalez's office announced Wednesday.

The push to dismiss the 378 convictions -- 47 felonies and 331 misdemeanors -- marks the sixth largest mass dismissal of convictions in U.S. history, according to data collected by the National Registry of Exonerations, Gonzalez said.

His office's Conviction Review Unit looked at all those cases and while it did not uncover misconduct, the district attorney has lost confidence in cases where these officers served as essential witnesses, meaning the cases couldn't have been prosecuted without their testimony, Gonzalez's office said.

His office plans to ask Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew D'Emic to begin dismissing the felony convictions Wednesday afternoon. The process for misdemeanor convictions will begin in Brooklyn Criminal Court next month.

Defendants will not be entitled to refunds of fees or fines. Defense lawyers and the court system have been notified of the pending dismissals, Gonzalez said.

The review is an outgrowth of the district attorney’s April 2021 decision to dismiss 90 convictions that relied on the work of former Detective Joseph Franco, who has been indicted in Manhattan for multiple perjuries. That decision not only led other city district attorneys to follow suit but also sparked a review of past cases that were handled by other police officers who were similarly charged and convicted of misconduct that directly related to their job duties.

A total of 13 officers were identified in the review. The vast majority of the cases where they were deemed essential witnesses are misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and other drug offenses, with the second-largest category being vehicular and traffic law violations. The convictions stemmed from arrests that took place between 1999 and 2017. No one is currently incarcerated because of these convictions, Gonzalez's office said.

About half the arrests (191) were made by four officers who were implicated in the Brooklyn South Narcotics corruption scandal in the late 2010s. Another 78 were made by two narcotics officers who pleaded guilty in 2019 to receiving a bribe in the form of sexual acts from a detainee. Most of the other officers were convicted of various crimes in other boroughs or in federal courts.

The Legal Aid Society commended Gonzalez's move in a statement Wednesday but said it doesn't change the fact that the hundreds of people whose convictions he wants to dismiss were forced to endure hardships they never should have faced.

"Some individuals lost years of their lives serving prison sentences and many suffered collateral harm including housing instability, loss of employment, and severed access to critical services, all because of the words of these corrupt police officers," the statement from Legal Aid said. "We urge DA Gonzalez and all of the other New York City District Attorneys to conduct these reviews on an ongoing basis and with full transparency, not just in response to public pressure, but as their duty to ‘do justice.’ To do otherwise erodes the public’s trust in law enforcement and the criminal legal system."

These Are the Ex-NYPD Cops at the Heart of Brooklyn DA's Review

The Brooklyn district attorney's office released a full list of the former officers whose work was scrutinized as part of the review. The office also provided the number of convictions associated with each ex-cop that it is seeking to vacate.