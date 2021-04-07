Brooklyn DA Moves to Vacate 90 Convictions Tied to Cop Facing Perjury Charges

The Brooklyn district attorney's office will ask a court to vacate 90 convictions based on the work of a former NYPD detective now facing perjury and other charges.

DA Eric Gonzalez's office said Wednesday it did not find any misconduct in the 27 felony and 63 misdemeanor convictions, but regardless had lost confidence in cases where Det. Joseph Franco was considered an essential witness.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Franco is now facing perjury and other misconduct charges in Manhattan for allegedly framing people in drug deals, the DA's office said.

The cases in question were based on drug sale or possession arrests between 2004 and 2011. All but one conviction came from guilty pleas, and the DA's office said most of the felonies resulted in sentences of six months to a year in jail.