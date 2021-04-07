Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Brooklyn DA Moves to Vacate 90 Convictions Tied to Cop Facing Perjury Charges

Det. Joseph Franco was an "essential witness" in the drug cases, stemming from arrests between 2004 and 2011

Getty Images

The Brooklyn district attorney's office will ask a court to vacate 90 convictions based on the work of a former NYPD detective now facing perjury and other charges.

DA Eric Gonzalez's office said Wednesday it did not find any misconduct in the 27 felony and 63 misdemeanor convictions, but regardless had lost confidence in cases where Det. Joseph Franco was considered an essential witness.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Franco is now facing perjury and other misconduct charges in Manhattan for allegedly framing people in drug deals, the DA's office said.

News

Long Island 8 hours ago

Long Island College Student's Tragic Accident Inspires Community to Rally Around Her

New York State budget 16 hours ago

NY's Late Budget Includes Sports Betting, Rent Relief, Schools and Child Care

The cases in question were based on drug sale or possession arrests between 2004 and 2011. All but one conviction came from guilty pleas, and the DA's office said most of the felonies resulted in sentences of six months to a year in jail.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDBrooklyn district attorney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us