Brooklyn Crash Ends Chase of Stolen Bayonne Police Car: NYPD

A suspect is in custody after officers say he stole a marked car in New Jersey and led police on a chase to Brooklyn.

In the span of roughly half an hour, officers pursued a stolen vehicle out of Bayonne and chased the suspect until he crashed around 1 a.m. after leading police through at least two boroughs of New York City.

Police say the 32-year-old car thief stole a marked Bayonne Police Department vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. and headed towards Staten Island.

That's when Port Authority police spotted the stolen vehicle on the Goethals Bridge and started to pursue the driver.

Once the driver reached the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, NYPD officers joined in the pursuit.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect crashed into an unoccupied, parked car along 5th Avenue and 23rd Street in Brooklyn.

The driver was taken into custody and is set to face charges.