Bronx Woman Charged With Pumpkin Assault on Train Conductor

A Bronx woman is due to appear in court this week to face charges she punched a train conductor numerous times and hit her with a pumpkin.

Alexis Adams was charged last month for the alleged attack that occurred on a MetroNorth train on Oct. 11.

According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority police and the Westchester County district attorney’s office, the 21-year-old Adams punched the conductor after she was asked to produce a ticket and failed to do so.

Adams allegedly hit the conductor several times in the face and also hit her with the pumpkin, causing injuries that required stitches.

Adams faces two charges of assault. She is scheduled to appear in Mount Vernon municipal court on Wednesday. A message was left with the DA's office seeking information on whether Adams had retained an attorney.

“Assaults like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” MetroNorth president Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.