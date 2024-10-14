Bronx VA nurse sentenced for stealing paraplegic vet's credit card to buy herself things

A former nursing assistant at a Bronx Veterans Affairs hospital was sentenced after stealing the credit card of a paraplegic veteran and using it to buy herself hundreds of dollars' worth of food deliveries, shoes and other items, according to the Bronx district attorney.

Spanning from early December 2019 through Jan. 20, 2020, Unique Allen used the credit card information from the 72-year-old patient at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center on West Kingsbridge Road, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said. At the time, the 34-year-old Allen was a full-time nursing assistant in the spinal cord injury unit.

"The defendant, who was an employee of the hospital, violated her duty to the patient, a paralyzed veteran," said Clark.

Allen, of the Bronx, used the credit card to buy food, shoes, bath items and movie tickets worth $600 for herself, Clark said. She tried to use the card info to get another $2,000 in other items, but the card was declined by then.

Allen, who was later fired from her position for what the DA said was an unrelated reason, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny in August and was sentenced on Wednesday to five years probation. Attorney information for her was not immediately clear.