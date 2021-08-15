Bronx Trio Bash Man With Wrench, Beat Him Unconscious: Police

Police in New York City are searching for three men behind a brutal attack in the Bronx and left their victim unconscious.

The NYPD released new surveillance video Sunday of the violent beating from earlier this month. Officials say a 34-year-old man was ambushed around 9 a.m. Aug. 4 on Prospect Avenue.

The video appears to show the three suspects approach the victim and shortly after begin attacking him.

Police say the victim was repeatedly hit with a wrench and slashed with a sharp tool. The group then punched and kicked the man until he became unconscious.

EMS provided aid to the man and transported him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Detectives from the 41st Precinct are asking for the public's help in identifying any of the suspects.