Bronx Teen Killed, 10 Others Wounded in Overnight Gun Violence in NYC

Ten separate shootings across New York City overnight left at least one person dead and ten others with gunshot wounds, according to preliminary police reports.

The first reports of gun violence broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday and within four hours, police had responded to 10 different crime scenes in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan.

One of the shootings turned deadly in the Bronx when an 18-year-old male was gunned down on the stoop of a residential building. Police said Jameik Bishop was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday on East 255th Street.

Responding officers and EMS found the young man with gunshot wounds to his face, chest and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital where officials pronounced him dead.

Thirty minutes later in Redhook, Brooklyn, police said a 30-year-old woman was waiting to get into her birthday party at a Tesla dealership on Van Brunt Street when she was struck in the stomach by a bullet.

According to police officials, a group of men trying to get into the party were denied entry and gunshots were fired shortly thereafter. Detectives stress the woman was not the intended target.

Around 1 a.m. in a different Brooklyn neighborhood, a 21-year-old male was shot while stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street. Police said the driver of a second vehicle got out at the light, walked over to the victim and shot him twice.

The unknown assailant then ditched his car in the middle of the roadway and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police were still searching for the suspects responsible for the those shootings Saturday morning, in addition to shooting seven other scenes across the city.

At least seven other male victims were injured in gunfire between other shootings in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The victims range in age between 18 and 33, according to police.