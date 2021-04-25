Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York City

Bronx Teen Killed, 10 Others Wounded in Overnight Gun Violence in NYC

By Myles Miller and Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten separate shootings across New York City overnight left at least one person dead and ten others with gunshot wounds, according to preliminary police reports.

The first reports of gun violence broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday and within four hours, police had responded to 10 different crime scenes in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One of the shootings turned deadly in the Bronx when an 18-year-old male was gunned down on the stoop of a residential building. Police said Jameik Bishop was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday on East 255th Street.

News

New Jersey 13 hours ago

‘I Miss Her So Much': Family Marks 7th Birthday of Missing Girl Dulce María

Catholic University 15 hours ago

Catholic University Honors Federal Judge's Son Killed in NJ

Responding officers and EMS found the young man with gunshot wounds to his face, chest and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital where officials pronounced him dead.

Thirty minutes later in Redhook, Brooklyn, police said a 30-year-old woman was waiting to get into her birthday party at a Tesla dealership on Van Brunt Street when she was struck in the stomach by a bullet.

According to police officials, a group of men trying to get into the party were denied entry and gunshots were fired shortly thereafter. Detectives stress the woman was not the intended target.

Around 1 a.m. in a different Brooklyn neighborhood, a 21-year-old male was shot while stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street. Police said the driver of a second vehicle got out at the light, walked over to the victim and shot him twice.

The unknown assailant then ditched his car in the middle of the roadway and fled the scene.

The suspected gunman of a shooting on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn fled the scene, leaving their car behind.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police were still searching for the suspects responsible for the those shootings Saturday morning, in addition to shooting seven other scenes across the city.

At least seven other male victims were injured in gunfire between other shootings in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The victims range in age between 18 and 33, according to police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityNYPDgun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us