Bronx Mother Says Police Need to Look at Boyfriend for Daughter's Apartment Murder

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after her daughter was found murdered inside her own apartment.

Police identified the woman found with her throat slashed as 37-year-old Bjana James, who lived at the Betances Houses on East 147th Street.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a past assault at James' apartment. There she was discovered unresponsive and declared dead.

Stacy James was in shock Saturday morning, learning her daughter was dead just hours after speaking to her Friday night.

"She's a wonderful person, very gifted. Many people loved her," her mother said. "But her power was taken by a monster that just took her life senselessly."

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect, but James' mother believes her daughter was the victim of domestic violence.

"I feel like if anyone knows about anybody that's having a violence problem, don't hide from it... let someone know," she said. "Because all of this could have been avoided."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Loved ones left candles outside James' apartment building Saturday as family and friends gathered to mourn the sudden loss.

A childhood friend, identified as Rachelle, said James "loved everybody and you felt it in her presence."

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been announced.