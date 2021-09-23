Man Stops Attacker from Attempting to Sexually Assault His Aunt in Bronx Park: Police

A man’s quick actions helped save his aunt from an attempted to sexually assault by an attacker as she was at a Bronx park, police said.

The assault occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday, police said, as a family was watching a soccer match in Soundview Park. The victim went back to her car to get a lawn chair, when a stranger slammed her to the ground by her hair, according to police. The man sat on top of her and covered her mouth, but she was able to get a few screams out.

“I heard my aunt screaming, calling my name. She was gasping for breath,” her nephew said.

The attacker was scared off as he rushed over to help his aunt.

“I saw the man wrestling with my aunt. He was a tall guy,” he said. “I tried to stop him. He pushed me back and started running away. He threatened me.”

In the park on Wednesday, another man who was out with his family could not believe the brazen attack in what he calls a safe park heavily patrolled by police.

“It’s scary, it’s crazy because cops are always around here, they are always patrolling,” said Noel Hernandez. “They even get involved, they play with the kids and everything. They talk to the families. They’re very involved in the community.”

New video released by police shows the man who police believe to be responsible for the attack. And now the nephew is hoping for an arrest soon.

“The only thing I know, this person cannot be out in the community,” he said. “Today my family, tomorrow it could be anyone even a child, a defenseless person.”

The man said his aunt is physically doing OK, but is not well emotionally. A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.