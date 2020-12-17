Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

Bronx Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Sexual Contact With Minor He Met Online

The man admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old boy and recording some of the encounters

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A New York City man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Rhode Island boy and recording some of the encounters, federal prosecutors said.

Caleb Brown, 24, of the Bronx, was sentenced in federal court in Providence after pleading guilty Oct. 5 to travelling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman.

Brown and the teen were discovered by Warwick police in a baseball field dugout in August 2019 after getting a tip from someone reporting a man living in the dugout with what appeared to be a minor.

News

Storm Team 4 Dec 11

NYC Sees Biggest December Snowstorm in Decade as Nor'easter Thrashes Tri-State

SNOW 22 hours ago

How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals From Around Tri-State Area

The boy told police that he met Brown online six months prior and had been spending nights outside with him.

Before Brown moved to Rhode Island, he had been communicating with the victim online and exchanged sexually explicit images, prosecutors said. Investigators also discovered 12 videos taken by Brown of him engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeCrime and CourtsBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us