Bronx Man Indicted for Rape of Stranger on A Train

What to Know A 30-year-old man was indicted for allegedly raping a woman early one morning last month on board a northbound A train, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Friday.

Dashawn Lewis, of the Bronx, was arraigned Friday before Brooklyn Supreme Court on a 20-count indictment in which he is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree robbery, forcible touching and related charges.

According to Gonzalez, citing the investigation, it was at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 11, that the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was seated on a bench at the Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York where the alleged sexual assault started.

He was ordered held on $500,000 bail and to return to court on Sept. 21. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

Attorney information for Lewis was not immediately available.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, the district attorney said.

Lewis allegedly followed her onto the train, sexually assaulted and raped her.

Lewis then allegedly threatened her and directed her not to report the assault. However, police were called and the victim was taken to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was prepared.

The defendant was arrested for fare beating at approximately 5:45 a.m., at a nearby train station, by New York City Police Officers who recognized him as fitting the description of the suspect in the rape and sexual assault, and he was subsequently charged with the rape and sexual assault.

“Keeping our communities safe from violent sexual predators is a top priority. This defendant is charged with a frightening and life-altering attack of an innocent young woman who was riding the subway and we will now seek to hold him accountable for his heinous actions,” Gonzalez said in a statement.