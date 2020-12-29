Crime and Courts

Bronx Driver Arrested on Drunken Driving Charges After Caught Going 132 Mph on NH Highway

A man from the Bronx was arrested on drunken driving, reckless operation, drug transportation and false identification charges after he was recorded traveling 132 MPH — more than double the speed limit

A man arrested on drunken driving and reckless operation charges was recorded traveling 132 miles an hour on Interstate 89, more than double the speed limit, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police were able to stop the vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in Warner. The speed limit was 65 miles an hour.

The driver, Randher Alcantara-Bautista, 21, of the Bronx, New York, was also charged with transporting drugs and possessing a false government identification. He was awaiting arraignment.

It wasn’t immediately known if Alcantara-Bautista had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

