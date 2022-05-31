Bronx Daycare Worker Allegedly Caught With Child Porn, Including Photo of Enrolled Child

A day care worker in the Bronx was arrested after he was allegedly caught with child pornography, including an image of young child enrolled at the center, law enforcement said.

The arrest of Silfredo Castillo Martinez sent shockwaves through the Norwood apartment building, home to Lina's Garden Day Care Center. The 32-year-old faces child porn charges, as the center is now closed indefinitely.

Detectives said that Martinez operated an after-school program, and had child phonography on his computer. A photo of one of the students enrolled at the center was part of his alleged collection, according to police.

Martinez worked at the day care for the last 11 years — and because of that large timeframe, police want to know if there are other potential victims. Parents are now looking for other day care options for their children.

"As a mother, I didn't like the vibe," said Lucy, whose son was enrolled at Lina's day care several years ago, but she decided to pull him out.

A woman answered the phone at the day care on Tuesday, but quickly hung up.

Police are asking parents who had their kids enrolled at the day care to talk to their children and pass along any relevant information.