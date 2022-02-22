Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Manhattan

Brazen Trio Steals $150K Worth of Jewelry from Man in Barbershop: NYPD

@NYPDNews

Three apparently armed individuals entered a Manhattan barbershop Sunday and stole $150,000 worth of jewelry from a man, according to surveillance video and information shared by police.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:12 a.m. inside of Jordan MVP Barbershop, located at 4411 Broadway.

In a tweet the NYPD said: "On 2/20/22 at 12:12 AM, inside of 4411 Broadway in Manhattan, the suspects displayed firearms and forcibly removed jewelry from a 26-year-old man valued at $150,000. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDgun violencerobberybarbershop
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us