Brazen Trio Steals $150K Worth of Jewelry from Man in Barbershop: NYPD

Three apparently armed individuals entered a Manhattan barbershop Sunday and stole $150,000 worth of jewelry from a man, according to surveillance video and information shared by police.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:12 a.m. inside of Jordan MVP Barbershop, located at 4411 Broadway.

🚨WANTED for a ROBBERY: On 2/20/22 at 12:12 AM, inside of 4411 Broadway in Manhattan, the suspects displayed firearms and forcibly removed jewelry from a 26-year-old man valued at $150,000. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pVMjTjxvC4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 22, 2022

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).