Brazen NJ thieves swipe French bulldog puppy during string of robberies: Police

Police in New Jersey were on the hunt an adorable French bulldog puppy that was stolen from inside a home during a string of robberies that mostly targeted vehicles.

The Frenchie was taken from its home in Linwood during the early morning hours Sunday, police said. The suspects used garage door openers to gain access to the house, then stole two vehicles along with the dog, according to Linwood police.

While the two vehicles were later recovered, the dog remained missing until Tuesday afternoon, when it was found.

The robbery is believed to be connected to a larger series of burglaries and thefts in the town and the surrounding area over the weekend, according to police, who urge residents to lock their vehicles as well as any doors to the outside. They also stressed anyone with a garage to remove the automatic door opener. Interior garage doors should be locked as well, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or who sees anything suspicious, are asked to call the Linwood Police Department at 609-927-5252.