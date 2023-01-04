Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Manhattan District Attorney

Boyfriend in 16-Year-Old Manhattan Girl's Stabbing Death Indicted for Murder

Zyaire Crumbley is facing two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old was indicted for murder in connection to the stabbing death of his 16-year-old girlfriend in Manhattan last month, prosecutors said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday the indictment of Zyaire Crumbley for the Dec. 11 stabbing death of Saniyah Lawrence in Central Harlem.

Crumbley is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

Attorney information was not immediately known.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to Bragg's office, citing the indictment and statements made on the record in court, on Dec. 11 at around 5:30 p.m., Crumbley and Lawrence were at an acquaintance’s apartment when they got into an argument over a call Lawrence received. Crumbley allegedly attempted to leave the apartment with his girlfriend’s phone. When Lawrence tried to take her phone back, Crumbley refused and told her, “get back or I’ll stab you," according to prosecutors.

Allegedly, it was at this point that Crumbley and Lawrence struggled over the phone during the fight in the apartment before Crumbley stabbed the young teen in the neck. He fled the apartment with the knife and her phone.  

Lawrence was taken to Harlem Hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

News

Damar Hamlin 3 hours ago

Damar Hamlin Latest: Buffalo Bills Share Health Update as Globe Prays for Recovery

terror 2 hours ago

Harrowing Details Emerge in Times Square Machete Attack as 19-Year-Old Is Remanded

“Saniyah Lawrence’s young life was tragically cut short by this shocking crime allegedly committed by her boyfriend,” Bragg said. “My thoughts are with Ms. Lawrence’s family and loved ones as they experience this unimaginable pain.”

Bragg's office reminds the public that incidents of domestic violence can be reported to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Domestic Violence Hotline at 212-335-4308 or by visiting the Manhattan Family Justice Center at 80 Centre Street. Help is available for those in need, regardless of immigration status.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattan District AttorneyNew York CityNYPDManhattancentral harlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us