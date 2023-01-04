Boyfriend in 16-Year-Old Manhattan Girl's Stabbing Death Indicted for Murder

An 18-year-old was indicted for murder in connection to the stabbing death of his 16-year-old girlfriend in Manhattan last month, prosecutors said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday the indictment of Zyaire Crumbley for the Dec. 11 stabbing death of Saniyah Lawrence in Central Harlem.

Crumbley is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

Attorney information was not immediately known.

According to Bragg's office, citing the indictment and statements made on the record in court, on Dec. 11 at around 5:30 p.m., Crumbley and Lawrence were at an acquaintance’s apartment when they got into an argument over a call Lawrence received. Crumbley allegedly attempted to leave the apartment with his girlfriend’s phone. When Lawrence tried to take her phone back, Crumbley refused and told her, “get back or I’ll stab you," according to prosecutors.

Allegedly, it was at this point that Crumbley and Lawrence struggled over the phone during the fight in the apartment before Crumbley stabbed the young teen in the neck. He fled the apartment with the knife and her phone.

Lawrence was taken to Harlem Hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Saniyah Lawrence’s young life was tragically cut short by this shocking crime allegedly committed by her boyfriend,” Bragg said. “My thoughts are with Ms. Lawrence’s family and loved ones as they experience this unimaginable pain.”

Bragg's office reminds the public that incidents of domestic violence can be reported to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Domestic Violence Hotline at 212-335-4308 or by visiting the Manhattan Family Justice Center at 80 Centre Street. Help is available for those in need, regardless of immigration status.