Bronx

Boyfriend Arrested in Murder of Bronx Woman Found at Home With Throat Slashed

The man suspected of killing his girlfriend by slashing her throat inside her Bronx apartment has been arrested on charges of murder, police announced late Sunday.

Officers found 37-year-old Bjana James dead around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at her apartment in the Betances Houses on East 147th Street. They said her throat had been slashed.

The homicide investigation led police to 35-year-old Nashan Walsh, who NYPD officials confirmed was dating James. Attorney information for Walsh was not immediately known.

Stacy James, Bjana's mother, was in shock Saturday morning learning her daughter was dead just hours after speaking to her the night before.

"She's a wonderful person, very gifted. Many people loved her," her mother said. "But her power was taken by a monster that just took her life senselessly."

Before authorities made their arrest, James' mother was adamant that her daughter was the victim of domestic violence.

"I feel like if anyone knows about anybody that's having a violence problem, don't hide from it... let someone know," she said. "Because all of this could have been avoided."

Loved ones left candles outside James' apartment building Saturday as family and friends gathered to mourn the sudden loss.

A childhood friend, identified as Rachelle, said James "loved everybody and you felt it in her presence."

