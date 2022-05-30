Boy Beaten and Bruised in Bicycle Face Attack at LI School Parking Lot: Cops

Detectives want to find the man accused of beating up a teen and leaving him with cuts and bruises after assaulting the boy with a bicycle.

The assault happened at an elementary school parking lot on Long Island just after noon on Sunday, according to police.

The Bellmore man is suspected of riding up to the 13-year-old, also on a bike, and knocking him to the ground at Newbridge Road Elementary.

Investigators believe the man then slammed his bike into the boy's face repeatedly, leaving him with bruising and swelling. He also had cuts to his stomach and legs.

Police said the man is roughly 6 feet tall, with a beard, and was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark colored sweatshirt and carried a backpack at the time of the attack.

Surveillance images were released late Sunday in hopes of getting leads to identify and track down the alleged perp.