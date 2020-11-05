Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Border Wall Case Defendant Requests Trial Be Moved from New York to Colorado

An indictment alleges Timothy Shea let co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, move money through a shell company he controlled to hide how donations to "We Build The Wall" were spent

NBC Universal, Inc.

A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump asked a New York judge Thursday to move his trial to Colorado.

Timothy Shea, through an attorney, filed legal arguments with the Manhattan judge, citing the coronavirus and the fact that Shea was only in New York City once as a child to see a New York Yankees game among reasons why his trial should be moved.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres late Thursday directed prosecutors to state their position on the request at a status conference in the case on Monday.

An indictment alleges Shea let co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, move money through a shell company he controlled to hide how donations were spent. Bannon and two other defendants allegedly promised donors no money would be diverted.

Steve Bannon Aug 20

Former Trump Campaign Boss Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud in NY

Steve Bannon Aug 21

How Steve Bannon's ‘We Build the Wall' Led to a Federal Indictment

Shea and Bannon are free on bail after pleading not guilty after their arrests this summer to charges that they unlawfully raised over $25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign. A trial is scheduled for next May.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all donations would go toward the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Shea’s lawyer, John Meringolo, wrote that the case has few ties to New York City while Shea allegedly carried out his crimes while living in Castle Rock, Colorado, where he has lived most of his life and where he owns a fledgling energy drink company called Winning Energy. The company’s cans feature a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

“A start-up company in its infancy will undoubtedly be disrupted if a trial were to take place in New York,” the lawyer wrote.

With Bannon Arrest, ‘Sovereign District' Sends Another Salvo

Meringolo said his client has no New York ties and doesn’t travel out-of-state frequently.

“To travel cross country and face trial in a state completely foreign to him would be beyond an inconvenience, but rather, an injustice,” he said.

The lawyer said he plans to call as witnesses at trial a number of Colorado residents who would be inconvenienced if they must travel to the East Coast during a pandemic.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSteve Bannon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us