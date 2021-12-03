Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
queensbridge park

Bonnie and Clyde Team Shove 75-Year-Old Man to Ground in NYC Park to Steal $20 in Cash

A violent duo are wanted by the New York City Police Department in connection to a physical assault and robbery in Queensbridge Park on Sunday.

Police say a man and a woman forcibly removed a 75-year-old man's wallet to make off with his debit card and $20 in a weekend daylight robbery.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspects are accused of pushing the elderly man to the ground inside the park around 3:50 p.m. and then restraining his arms in order to get to the wallet. Then they fled to a nearby deli.

But that's not where things stopped, police say.

News

New York City 8 mins ago

Columbia PhD Student Killed in Random Knife Attack Identified; Tourist in Hospital as NYPD Probes Motive

omicron 3 hours ago

NY Urges Calm Over Omicron Cases, Warns More Will Come as Delta Drives Hospitalization Spike

The victim reportedly followed the duo into the deli and confronted the female suspect as she tried to use his debit card at an ATM, according to police. A physical altercation broke out between the two before the woman ran out of the deli.

Police say the 75-year-old man was not injured in the scuffle.

Surveillance images of the couple were released on Friday in hopes of helping police track down the suspects.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

queensbridge parkNYPDrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us