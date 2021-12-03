Bonnie and Clyde Team Shove 75-Year-Old Man to Ground in NYC Park to Steal $20 in Cash

A violent duo are wanted by the New York City Police Department in connection to a physical assault and robbery in Queensbridge Park on Sunday.

Police say a man and a woman forcibly removed a 75-year-old man's wallet to make off with his debit card and $20 in a weekend daylight robbery.

The suspects are accused of pushing the elderly man to the ground inside the park around 3:50 p.m. and then restraining his arms in order to get to the wallet. Then they fled to a nearby deli.

But that's not where things stopped, police say.

The victim reportedly followed the duo into the deli and confronted the female suspect as she tried to use his debit card at an ATM, according to police. A physical altercation broke out between the two before the woman ran out of the deli.

Police say the 75-year-old man was not injured in the scuffle.

Surveillance images of the couple were released on Friday in hopes of helping police track down the suspects.