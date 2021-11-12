Bomb Threats Force Evacuations at NYU Buildings

Multiple university buildings were evacuated Thursday after reports of bomb threats, including New York University.
NYU alerted students after 7 p.m. that it received bomb threats at Stern School of Business and Center for Neural Science, as well as at Hebrew Union College which is an unaffiliated institution located on its campus. Several buildings were evacuated and the NYPD determined that the threats were unfounded.
The University of Southern California and Massachusetts Institute of Technology also received bomb threats around the same time, NYU said.
The series of threats came within a week after Ivy League campuses, including Columbia, Cornell and Brown, were evacuated for reports of bomb threats.
Columbia University confirmed it received bomb threats around 2:30 p.m. Sunday that triggered a campus-wide alert.
Law enforcement officials have yet to link any of the threats.