Bomb Scare At FBI's NYC Headquarters After Man Claims He Has Explosive in Van

Law enforcement sources said that the man had previously gone to feds to complain about having lost money in an extortion scheme

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

FBI's NYC headquarters at 26 Federal plaza
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

There were tense moments at the New York City headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, after a disgruntled man claimed to have a bomb in a van parked outside the office, according to a law enforcement official.

The man made the alleged threat after walking into 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan in the late afternoon, a law enforcement official told NBC New York. Police then locked down the area, with a large law enforcement response that shut down some nearby streets. They searched the vehicle, but found nothing.

Law enforcement sources said that the man had previously gone to feds to complain about having lost money in an extortion scheme. Apparently not satisfied with their response, the man then returned on Wednesday to make the bomb threat.

The man, whose identity has bot been released, was arrested by FBI officials and charged with making a false terror threat.

