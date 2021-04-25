Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
hit-and-run

BMW Driver Flees After Fatally Striking 77-Year-Old Woman in NYC

Police in Brooklyn were searching for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 77-year-old woman dead Saturday night.

The woman was walking along Nostrand Avenue around 8 p.m. when she began crossing onto Campus Road, police said. That's when she was hit by the driver of a white BMX X5.

The driver of the car was making a right turn onto Campus Road at the time of the incident.

Police said the driver fled the scene, leaving the woman unattended.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by EMS where she was ultimately pronounced dead. Her identity was held by police pending family notification.

Police had not announced any arrests as of Sunday morning.

