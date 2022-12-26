Bergen Co. Prosecutor Warns of Danger of ‘Vigilante Activity' Over Past Few Months

The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of vigilante activity taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors.

According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced a number of instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who allegedly are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity. This person is allegedly arranging for the arrest of these targeted individuals -- subsequently publicizing the scenarios and arrests on YouTube.

However, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Bergen County law enforcement are urging private citizens not to partake in what they called "vigilante activity" saying it poses the threat of violence and injury to all involved as well as innocent bystanders. Additionally, they warn, "it also jeopardizes the due process rights of potential targets, puts private citizens in danger, and risks involving law enforcement in illegal activity."

Prosecutors go on to say that private citizens are advised not to involve themselves in these activities, but instead leave it to law enforcement to file appropriate charges against individuals who violate the criminal law when pursuing these activities.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Private citizens who lure potential defendants will be called to testify as witnesses throughout court proceedings as this practice ensures they are witnesses to an alleged crime," the prosecutor's office said. "Also note that individuals who engage in this vigilante activity may also be subject to civil liability."