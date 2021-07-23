Crime and Courts

Baby Unharmed in Long Island Home Where 3 Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds: Police

Three people were found dead at a Farmingville home Friday, officials say

Police vehicles line the street of a Farmingville neighborhood after three people were discovered dead in a home.
Police say the deaths of three people found inside a Long Island home on Friday are part of a criminal investigation.

A man and two women were found shot inside a home in Farmingville, according to Suffolk County Police. A baby was also discovered in the home but was unharmed.

Details were sparse -- it wasn't clear how the victims were related -- but officials say the three were found in a residence on Overlook Drive around 12 pm.

Countless police vehicles lined the street outside the Farmingville home for much of the afternoon as Suffolk County detectives worked the scene.

This story is developing.

