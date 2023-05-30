Baby Girl Found Dead Off Major Deegan Was Murdered: Officials

The parents of a 3-month-old girl found dead in a trash bag in a wooded area off the Major Deegan over the weekend have both been arrested, authorities say -- and the medical examiner's office has ruled the case a homicide.

Damion Comager, a 23-year-old who had been staying at a Bronx shelter, was arrested Monday night on charges of murder, manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Genevieve Camager, whose body was discovered near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The baby's mother, 20-year-old Ivana Paolozzi, who had been staying at the University Avenue location with Comager, was cuffed Tuesday on lesser charges, including obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD said.

Three law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the investigation say neither parent is from New York City -- he's originally from Louisiana, she's from Switzerland. They met in Europe about a year ago. Paolozzi came to the U.S. in December and gave birth in February, the officials said. It wasn't clear how long they had been staying at the shelter.

Sources confirmed shelter staff said both had been there with a newborn, but checked out suddenly on May 16 without the infant. According to the law enforcement officials, that was two days after Comager allegedly killed baby Genevieve -- though he didn't confess to a relative for another 13 days, they said. The relative asked for a welfare check the day after that call, which is what led to the grisly discovery off the highway Sunday evening.

According to sources, Comager allegedly told authorities he shook the baby and hit her because she wouldn't stop crying. She ended up dying, and the couple allegedly disposed of the body together, they added. A stroller they used to bring the infant's body to the area next to the pedestrian bridge was found nearby, the law enforcement officials said.

The baby's cause of death needs further study, the medical examiner's office said, but did confirm she had been killed.

It wasn't immediately clear if Comager had an attorney. He has a record that includes arrests for assault and domestic violence, among other offenses. Paolozzi asked for one when initially questioned by the NYPD, the sources said, but the name of her lawyer wasn't immediately known Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.