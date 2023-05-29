Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
major deegan expressway

Baby Found Dead in Wooded Area Off of NYC Highway: Police

The baby was identified as 3-month-old Genevieve Camager, police said. The investigation is ongoing

By NBC New York Staff

frente-frio-florida-001

A baby was found dead in a wooded area off of the Major Deegan Expressway Sunday, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers who were responding to a wellness check made the tragic discovery shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The 3-month-old girl was found unconscious and unresponsive in the wooded area near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The baby has since been identified as Genevieve Comager, from the Bronx. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

major deegan expresswayNew York CityNYPDThe Bronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us