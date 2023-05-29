Baby Found Dead in Wooded Area Off of NYC Highway: Police

A baby was found dead in a wooded area off of the Major Deegan Expressway Sunday, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers who were responding to a wellness check made the tragic discovery shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The 3-month-old girl was found unconscious and unresponsive in the wooded area near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The baby has since been identified as Genevieve Comager, from the Bronx. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.