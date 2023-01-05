Authorities Seize Record Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills in NY During 2022

What to Know The New York Division of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and New York City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor announced Thursday that a record amounts of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and fentanyl powder were seized in New York during 2022.

The DEA’s New York Division, which covers the State of New York, said it seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills over the course of last year -- which marks a 152% increase from 2021 -- and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, enough for 72 million lethal doses.

Additionally, almost 30,000 pounds of cocaine, over 700 pounds of heroin, and 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in 2022, according to officials.

“Thousands of New Yorkers are mourning precious lives claimed by deadly fentanyl last year.” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said. “Fentanyl saturates the illegal drug supply in New York City and is a factor in roughly 80% of overdose deaths. Even casual or occasional illegal drug use could be fatal, and with an explosion in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, a single tablet purchased online or on social media could be deadly.”

In 2022, cases handled by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, with the help of local, state and federal partners, ended in the seizure of over 950,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. This number marks more than 425% over 2021.

According to officials, Mexican drug cartels are increasingly pressing fentanyl into counterfeit pills designed to look like blue M30 oxycodone pills, or in a multitude of colors.

Officials say that more than 3,000 fatal overdoses occurred in New York City in the 12 months ending in July of 2022,

according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of these, about 8 in

10 of the deaths are due to fentanyl, or more than 2,300 deaths.

Just in December of 2022 alone, SNP cases conducted with the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (NYDETF) and other partners resulted in the seizure of roughly 175,000 fentanyl pills, according to preliminary data. An analysis of investigations by SNP and NYDETF during this period reveals striking similarities: those accused r out of reside out of state, with the majority hailing from the West Coast; large quantities of fentanyl pills and powder were transported for distribution in New York City; vehicles used in transporting had out-of-state license plates; and the loads of narcotics were worth a million dollars or more.

“Seizing illegal narcotics is integral to the NYPD’s mission of protecting our city and its people,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “I commend our NYPD investigators, New York City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, the DEA, and all of our law enforcement partners for their herculean work this year – and I know that through our continuing collaboration we’ll gain even more momentum holding criminals accountable and keeping New Yorkers safe in the year ahead.”