East Harlem

Audi Driver Wanted for NYC Hit-And-Run With Teen Riding Scooter: Cops

Police in New York City were on the hunt Saturday for the driver responsible for sending a teen to the hospital and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Emergency officials responded to the hit-and-run reported around 1:30 p.m. at 113th Street and 2nd Avenue in East Harlem.

Authorities said a gray Audi struck a 13-year-old boy who was riding a scooter in the area. The driver took off, heading over the 3rd Avenue bridge, according to the NYPD.

Police said the injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital for a minor leg injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

