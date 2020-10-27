Crime and Courts

At Least a Dozen Alleged Child Predators Arrested in NJ Sting Operation: Prosecutors

At least 12 alleged child predators were arrested for attempting to lure children for sex following a sting operation spearheaded by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The accused allegedly used social media and chat apps to arrange for sex with underage girls and boys, but instead they communicated with undercover officers posing as children.

Most of the accused were arrested when they arrived at undercover houses staffed with dozens of law enforcement officers as part of "Operation Spotlight," according to prosecutors.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito and participating agencies are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon announcing charges against the alleged child predators caught in sting operation.

