Asian Man Stabbed In Unprovoked Chinatown Attack, Police Say; Suspect In Custody

A suspect is in custody after police said he knifed an Asian man in an unprovoked attack in Chinatown — the latest in a string of attacks against the Asian community in New York City.

The 36-year-old victim was outside the federal courthouse near the corner of Worth Street and Baxter Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when the incident occurred, police sources said. It was not clear what happened immediately beforehand, but the victim was left stabbed in the back.

Police believe a large knife that was recovered at the scene was used in the attack.

Democratic District Leader Jenny Low was at the scene afterward, saying she saw blood stains on the ground.

"Outrageous isn't even the right word because we have been seeing so many more attacks on Asians," Low said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was in stable condition. The suspect, described as a man in his 20s with a black jacket, was in police custody Thursday night.

An investigation is ongoing. While it was too early to determine if this latest incident was a hate crime, it is the latest in a string of attacks on Asian victims throughout the city.

NYPD has arrested the man who attacked an Asian woman in Queens.

Just last week, the NYPD said there were five attacks in two days on Asian Americans throughout the five boroughs. One of those included a 52-year-old woman who was thrown into newsstands in Queens. The suspect in that attack was later caught after video was shared on social media.

The NYPD formed an Asian Hate Crimes Task Force just last year to investigate crimes against the Asian community, which had increased amid the pandemic.