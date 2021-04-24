Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
East Harlem

Asian Man, 61, Critical After Brutal NYC Attack: Police

Police released surveillance images of a wanted man suspected of shoving a 61-year-old Asian man in East Harlem and repeatedly kicking his head

Police released surveillance images of a wanted man suspected of shoving a 61-year-old Asian man in East Harlem and repeatedly kicking his head.
NYPD

A man was left in critical condition after a brutal attack in East Harlem late Friday night and police want to know if it was racially motivated.

Police said a 61-year-old Asian man, not yet identified, was thrown to the ground near 3rd Avenue and East 125th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect allegedly struck the man, then proceeded to repeatedly kick the victim in his head. Police said EMS responded a short time later and rushed the man over to a local hospital.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating why the 61-year-old man was attacked. The department has not, however, specified if the victim was targeted because of his race.

No arrests were made as of Saturday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

East HarlemNew York CityNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us