Asian Man, 61, Critical After Brutal NYC Attack: Police

A man was left in critical condition after a brutal attack in East Harlem late Friday night and police want to know if it was racially motivated.

Police said a 61-year-old Asian man, not yet identified, was thrown to the ground near 3rd Avenue and East 125th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect allegedly struck the man, then proceeded to repeatedly kick the victim in his head. Police said EMS responded a short time later and rushed the man over to a local hospital.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating why the 61-year-old man was attacked. The department has not, however, specified if the victim was targeted because of his race.

Detectives @NYPDHateCrimes and @NYPD25Pct are investigating: Fri. April 23rd, approx. 8:20 PM, 3rd Ave & E. 125 St., a male Asian, 61, was struck from behind causing him to fall to the ground; he was then kicked multiple times in the head and is in Critical Condition.

☎️@NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/fJ56lqK326 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) April 24, 2021

No arrests were made as of Saturday.