Asian Man, 61, Critical After Brutal NYC Attack: Police

A man was left in critical condition after a brutal attack in East Harlem late Friday night and police want to know if it was racially motivated.
Police said a 61-year-old Asian man, not yet identified, was thrown to the ground near 3rd Avenue and East 125th Street around 8:30 p.m.
The suspect allegedly struck the man, then proceeded to repeatedly kick the victim in his head. Police said EMS responded a short time later and rushed the man over to a local hospital.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating why the 61-year-old man was attacked. The department has not, however, specified if the victim was targeted because of his race.
No arrests were made as of Saturday.
Copyright NBC New York