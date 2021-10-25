Arrest Warrant Out for Man Wanted in Separate 2020 Murders on Long Island

Long Island authorities say they've identified the man responsible for two separate shooting deaths that took place in the summer of 2020.

Detectives in Suffolk County say an arrest warrant has been issued for Colin Jerrick, who they allege is the man who shot and killed 23-year-old Ajala Carpenter-Toney and 28-year-old Elbert Wright.

The county released a photo of Jerrick on Monday hoping to obtain any information about his whereabouts. Detectives say he has ties to Huntington Station, Bay Shore, Florida and Guyana.

Jerrick is accused of fatally shooting Carpenter-Toney at a part in Wyandanch on June 13, 2020. The county officials say seven other people were shot at the party, including one man who has been in a come since the shooting.

The 42-year-old is also wanted in connection to Wright's murder on July 31, 2020. Wright, of Massapequa, was gunned down in North Amityville.

Detectives say Jerrick's last known address was on Miller Avenue in North Amityville.