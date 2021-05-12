Arrest Made in Times Square Hammer Attack on Asian Woman

The suspect believed to be responsible for using a hammer to attack two Asian women walking in Hell's Kitchen was arrested, police said.

The woman police believe was seen on surveillance video walking up to the victims on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue and then lunging at them with the hammer was identified as Ebony Jackson. The 37-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault, menacing and weapon possession, police said.

Jackson allegedly told the victims to "take off your mask," and when they refused, she attempting to hit them just before 9 p.m. on May 2. One of the victims, a 31-year-old woman, had to be taken to the hospital after suffering a laceration to her head, according to police. She is still recovering.

"I've been here like two years and I've never faced this kind of thing," the victim later told NBC New York.

Police initially said they were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, but no hate crime charges were filed on Wednesday. Attorney information for Jackson was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.