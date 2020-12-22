Arrest Made in Shooting of FedEx Worker Delivering Packages in Brooklyn

What to Know A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 44-year-old FedEx driver who was shot in the back following a delivery at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, police said

A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 44-year-old FedEx driver who was shot in the back following a delivery at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, police said.

Javon Johnson, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting that took place just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.

Security video captured the moment Johnson allegedly approached the delivery man outside the building -- and as the two approached the lobby, Johnson began firing at him, striking him in the back of the neck, police said.

The FedEx van remained parked under the elevated tracks of the No. 3 train several hours after the shooting as neighbors were in disbelief.

"You hear it on other buildings, but never here," Mike, a Van Dyke Houses neighbor, said.

A spokesperson for FedEx told News 4 in a statement: “We are aware of an attack on one of our couriers today in Brooklyn, and our immediate concern is for the well-being of our colleague. The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority.”

The driver was listed in serious but stable condition after the shooting.