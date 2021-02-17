Crime and Courts

Arrest Made in Hit-Run Death of Nicki Minaj's Father on Long Island: Source

By Greg Cergol

Authorities in Nassau County have made an arrest in the hit-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj's 64-year-old father, who was killed on Long Island less than a week ago, a police source with knowledge of the case told News 4 Wednesday.

Additional details are expected to be released at a news conference later in the day.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police had said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Nicki Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens.

She has not made any public statement about her father's death. An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Minaj.

